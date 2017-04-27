Tearfund wants Kiwis in the Poverty Cycle

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:30

Tearfund is calling on Kiwi athletes, schools, businesses, churches and celebrities to join the Poverty Cycle, to break the cycle of poverty for some of the world’s most vulnerable people. The Tearfund Poverty Cycle is a road relay challenge held at Ardmore Airport in Auckland on August 26, and pits teams of six against each other on a scenic 25km circuit. Alternatively, you can ride as an individual or on a stationary bike, or host your own virtual event if you’re unable to make it on the day. All levels of cyclists are encouraged to take part and get fit, have fun and make a difference. Money raised goes towards Tearfund’s work combatting human trafficking and exploitation in five countries. Part of the funds also go towards helping vulnerable youth in NZ through 24-7 Youthwork and Brothers In Arms.

Last year’s Tearfund Poverty Cycle saw key businesses, schools, athletes, clubs and friends cycling together to raise $128,000. In New Zealand alone, this helped 50 young people to be matched with 50 mentors, 15 partnering schools and 36 youth workers. Regulars at the event include Petra Bagust, Cameron Brown, Rod Oram, Ricoh, Saint Kentigern’s College, Dilworth College, PWC, King’s College, and Beca. According to the International Labour Organisation, there are an estimated 21 million people trapped in slavery today, more than ever before in history. An estimated 4.5 million people are victims of forced commercial sexual exploitation (approximately the population of New Zealand) and 98% of these are women and girls.

Tearfund combats human trafficking and exploitation through five partners in five countries, working across the spectrum in prevention, prosecution, rescue and rehabilitation. Entry fee is $200 which can be fundraised or paid personally, and goes towards a participant’s overall fundraising goal of $800. For more information or to register for the challenge, go to www.povertycycle.org.nz