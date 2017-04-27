Delays on route replacing section of SH3 Manawatu

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:30

There is a backlog of traffic on Saddle Rd, near Palmerston North, after emergency services dealt with a truck fire.

The road is the main route between Ashhurst and Woodville while SH3 through Manawatu Gorge is closed following a slip.

Police have been directing traffic on Saddle Rd between Awahou South Rd and Cook Rd, near the wind farm.

The truck has been moved to one side and the road has now fully reopened.

However, there will be delays while traffic flows return to normal.

The truck driver received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.