Road open following crash on SH1 at Brynderwyn

|
[ login or create an account ]
SH1 at Brynderwyn has reopened after a truck and trailer crash early this morning.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while a crane was brought in to remove the vehicle.
Drivers should expect delays while traffic backlogs are cleared.
Separately, Cove Rd at Mangawhai - between Woodleigh Lane and Bream Tail Rd - remains closed while contractors work to remove a truck that went off the road.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.