Road open following crash on SH1 at Brynderwyn

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:51

SH1 at Brynderwyn has reopened after a truck and trailer crash early this morning.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while a crane was brought in to remove the vehicle.

Drivers should expect delays while traffic backlogs are cleared.

Separately, Cove Rd at Mangawhai - between Woodleigh Lane and Bream Tail Rd - remains closed while contractors work to remove a truck that went off the road.