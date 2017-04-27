Update on the Manawatu Gorge slips

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 15:45

The NZ Transport Agency says a smaller slip on the Manawatu Gorge has been cleared and geotechnical engineers have now fully assessed a large slip. This has included an assessment of the area above the slip, to finalise safety clearance to allow work to begin.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says work on clearing material from the large slip is set to begin this afternoon.

An excavator has been moved on to the northern side of the slip to create benches, from which the earthworks will be done.

It’s still expected that the remaining slip, which is at the Woodville end of the gorge, will take three weeks to clear, with a re-opening date of 18 May.

Motorists can use the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road as alternative routes.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGWHAYS (0800 44 44 49).