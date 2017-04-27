TÅ«wharetoa Settlement Trust acknowledges outgoing Manager

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 15:56

TÅ«wharetoa Settlement Trust’s General Manager Dylan Tahau is to depart the Trust to take up a Strategic Development Manager position at TaupÅ District Council.

Mr Tahau is an environmental advocate and community leader, having held several senior positions within the public sector and the NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa Iwi.

Chairman Rakeipoho Taiaroa says Mr Tahau leaves having made a significant contribution to the Trust's current strong position.

"Dylan is a capable leader and has been a great support to the Trust, helping us to achieve the positive operational and financial results we now experience.

"He has also facilitated our working together with others, both within TÅ«wharetoa and with our Central North Island whanaunga Iwi," says Mr Taiaroa.

"We are sad to see Dylan go, but we wish him well for his future endeavours."

Mr Tahau says he is pleased that TÅ«wharetoa Settlement Trust is continuing to provide a steady, capable whare for NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa to rely on.

"Strong foundations have now been laid and the Trust is in a really good place," he says.

Mr Tahau will take up his new role in May 2017 but will remain a Trustee of TÅ«wharetoa Settlement Trust.