Surprising Climate march this Saturday

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:01

A reminder that there will be another big family-friendly Peoples Climate Parade in Christchurch -

Saturday 29 April, 12.30 pm - 1.40 pm Meet in Cathedral Square 12.30 pm

We're breaking new ground and setting a new standard for marches in New Zealand with this Saturday's People's Climate Parade. After the launch of New Zealand's Our Climate Declaration we'll present a witty, topical, feisty play [think Pantomime meets Saturday Night Live] for your entertainment and enlightenment. A short march follows then three exciting and challenging speakers accompanied by a delightful singer-songwriter duo.

Christchurch has never seen anything like this family-friendly and peaceful event before. Great filming event for TV cameras.

"We need to shout out to our politicians, business leaders and the public that climate change is happening right HERE and NOW!" says 350.org Christchurch co-organiser Torfrida Wainwright..

"This is our opportunity to stand in solidarity with Americans and the rest of the world as they protest their governments' attack on climate science and the environment with marches in Washington DC and 368 other marches in all 50 states and in six continents on the same day as ours. Ours will be the first in the world," says Wainwright.

Our People's Climate Parade at the end of 2015 attracted over 1500 people.

This year:

12:30 - Our New Zealand Climate Declaration, created by many environmental NGOs led by Jeannette Fitzsimons, ex-Green Party co-leader, presented by Lucette Hindin.

12: 35 - our outrageous ?? play with audience participation [play written by Simon Brown]

1:00 - march to river, Cashel Mall and back to Cathedral Square

1:20 - music by Cathy Sweet and Haimona Hale

1:25 - 3 speeches: ECan councilor Lan Phan, activist Gen de Spa and Charles Drace

more music to finish

Also don't forget our MPs Debate on Climate Policy tonight. We'll try to get Stuart Smith of National, Megan Woods of Labour, Kennedy Graham of the Greens and Denis O'Rourke of New Zealand First to find common ground on immediate climate action policy.

MPs Climate Debate - 7 pm Thursday April 27

Aurora Centre, Burnside High, cnr. Memorial Ave and Greers Rd.

Green Room at Aurora Centre open for media/MP interviews from 6:15.