The victim in Invercargill shooting formally named

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:06

The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Invercargill can now be formally named. She is Verity Ann McLean (nee Barber), aged 40 from Invercargill. Our thoughts are with Verity’s family as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted later today, and the results of this will be factored into the ongoing investigation. The injured victim remains in Southland Hospital where his condition is still stable. The defendant also remains in hospital where he is stable.

The investigation is continuing, with a team of detectives and specialist forensic staff working to piece together the tragic events of Tuesday night. Three scenes of interest in Invercargill are currently being examined, including the property where the tragedy occurred, a park area at Inglewood Road and Tweed Street, and the defendant's residence on Scott Street. Forensic staff are expected to complete an examination of the interior of the property on Otepuni Avenue later today. They will then focus on the immediate area around the property. A number of separate investigative processes are ongoing. These include the criminal investigation which has oversight from of out-of-district police staff. Reports will also be prepared for any coronial inquiry, and an employment process has also begun. The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also proactively oversee the Police investigation.

The three families impacted by the tragedy are continuing to receive support. Welfare staff are also working with Police staff and their families who require assistance. We continue to appeal to the public for information which could assist the investigation. This can be provided directly to Invercargill Police station on 03 211 0400.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

I reiterate that while Police fully understands the high level of interest in this tragedy, our priority must be to protect the integrity of the investigation and the court process to come.

This means we are unable to discuss or confirm specific details about what happened, or details of the investigative steps we are taking. We are still in the early stages of the inquiry, and it will take time for us to build an accurate, verified picture of this tragedy.

- Superintendent Paul Basham