Police work to identify man in train incident in Otahuhu

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:17

At approximately 1.25pm today Police were called to the Otahuhu train station after a man attempted to ride on a moving flat deck train carriage at the Puhinui Road Station.

He has received significant injuries and Police are working to identify him.

The man is of solid build, wearing blue denim shorts, a white t-shirt, white running shoes, a blue cap and is believed to be of Maori or Pacific Island descent.

If you can help Police identify him or know who he is please contact the Manukau Police Station on (09) 261 1300.

He has been taken to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

The train line is now open.

-Inspector Tony Edwards.