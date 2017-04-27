PhD graduate explores the many uses of collagen

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:52

When we think collagen we may picture celebrities pumping up their lips, but new PhD research shows us there is so many more uses for the protein that forms human and animal tissues.

Dr Hannah Wells, of the School of Engineering and Advanced Technology , crossed the stage at Takapuna’s Bruce Mason Centre today to receive her PhD as part Massey graduation celebrations.

Her research involved looking at the arrangements and features of collagen within a range of tissues and natural materials.

"The arrangement of the collagen fibrils can vary, depending on the tissue, and different arrangements result in varying strength and properties. It does this by forming a mesh-like structure out of collagen fibrils, where the fibrils interweave and bundle together to produce a strong and flexible tissue - by determining this she was able to define what features correspond with certain material properties."

Dr Wells says she has always been interested in the medical field and in natural products.

"I really like the idea of using surplus natural materials, such as by-products of our meat industry that would otherwise be discarded, and processing these materials to produce a high value and useful product."

The research involved working with medical companies that use surplus animal skins to produce high value products used in surgical applications, and companies that supply bovine pericardium for the use in producing heart valve leaflets for heart replacements. As well as the leather industry in producing garments, upholstery and shoes from left over animal skins.

She is currently collaborating with a medical device company, Integra Life Sciences (US) who produce materials for surgical applications. In May she will travel to visit the company in New Jersey to present work from her project and talk over the details of a new project.

Looking back on her time at Massey, Miss wells remembers it as "challenging, inspiring and most of all rewarding."

"During my years of study I was given the opportunity to travel to various countries to present work, collaborate with established researchers and companies, and use various world-class research facilities. I am forever thankful for the people I met and lessons I learnt during my years as a post-grad student, I know the skills and work ethic I have developed will be a huge advantage to me going into the work force.

"My supervisor, Professor Richard Haverkamp provided enough guidance to ensure I was never left at a loose end during my study, but was continually challenged right to the end."

Dr Wells was born and raised on a lifestyle block in the Bay of Plenty attending Te Puke Primary, Intermediate and High School, and says her biggest influences are her family. "My older sister studied engineering before I did and will always be someone I look up to. My Mum and Dad have supported me through every opportunity and challenge I have faced and it is thanks to them I have made it to where I am today."

When she is able to get outside the lab, Dr Wells competes in triathlon and multisport events, including the Coast to Coast and the Off-road Triathlon World Champs in Hawaii.

"I find sport and fitness is a perfect way to unwind mentally and physically at the end of the day of sitting at a desk doing research. Over the last few years I have been continually challenged with my work and study, as well as in my sport. This has made for a full on few years, but also the most rewarding and enjoyable years of my life as well."

Dr Wells will now take up a research position at Massey, where she will continue research in the area of collagen materials, expanding on work the work she completed during her PhD. She aims to expand into new areas of research over the next year, taking part in a project on minerals in New Zealand.