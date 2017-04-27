Three arrests following fleeing driver incident in Dunedin

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:55

Three people are in custody following a fleeing driver incident on the Southern motorway in Dunedin this afternoon.

Just after 3pm Police identified a person of interest travelling in a car on the Southern motorway.

When the vehicle was signalled to stop it sped off and Police followed.

A short time later the fleeing vehicle slowed down due to mechanical issues and was then stopped by Police near the Green Island off ramp.

During the incident it is believed the occupants in the fleeing vehicle may have thrown some items from the car, Police staff are looking for these items currently.

Both lanes of the Southern motorway are currently closed and diversions are in place through Stevenson Road.