New plan for mapping the sea floor

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 17:34

Land Information New Zealand has released its HYPLAN, which sets out areas around the country where it will carry out surveys of the sea floor over the next five to ten years.

LINZ will use the results of these surveys to update charts and navigation information. The data collected will also be made freely available so it can be used for marine science and environmental management.

The plan prioritises areas where the latest navigation information will be most beneficial, supporting shipping, fishing and tourism.