Stabbing in Papakura

Just after 4pm today Police were advised by Ambulance that a stabbing had occurred in Papakura.

At this point in time Police believe this is a domestic related incident.

A male has received a stab wound to the abdomen and is in a serious condition.

A female has also received moderate injuries.

Both people have been taken to Middlemore hospital.

The alleged offender fled the scene but has since been arrested by Police in the Manurewa area.