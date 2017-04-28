Napier Police seeking Robert Fraser

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 09:10

Napier Police are seeking help from the public in locating 28-year-old Robert Rawiri Fraser, who is wanted on a parole recall warrant.

If you have any information as to where he is, please contact Napier Police Station on (06) 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be provided - anonymously if necessary - to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Note: the attached photo of Fraser is from 2014.