Understanding India’s strategic future

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 09:56

The New Zealand India Research Institute, based at Victoria University of Wellington, and the Asia New Zealand Foundation are hosting a public lecture on the strategic future of India.

The lecture, Strategic and economic engagement between India and East Asia-Pacific and the impact of major country dynamics, will be presented by key adviser to Indian Prime Minister and 2017 Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship recipient Amitabh Kant. Mr Kant is the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India).

Director of the India Research Institute and Head of Victoria’s School of History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations Professor Sekhar Bandyopadhyay says Victoria is proud to host the lecture.

"As a University that promotes research to enable New Zealand’s Asia-Pacific trading nation, this event presents a wonderful opportunity to grow our knowledge of this important region.

"The lecture will be a fascinating take on India’s strategic thinking from a key influencer in that country," says Professor Bandyopadhyay.

Mr Kant will discuss India’s new Act East Policy in the context of the rise of India and its importance in the Asia-Pacific region. He will reflect on India's strategic and economic relations with key regional players, notably China and the United States. He will also assess opportunities for New Zealand in India and how he sees the New Zealand-India relationship developing in the near future.

What: Strategic and economic engagement between India and East Asia-Pacific and the impact of major country dynamics

When: 5.30pm Tuesday 2 May

Where: Rutherford House Lecture Theatre 2, Victoria University Pipitea Campus, Bunny Street

RSVP: india-research@vuw.ac.nz