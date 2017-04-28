Celebrating Matariki in Tauranga Moana

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 10:23

Matariki is the Maori name for the star cluster also known as the Pleiades. In the last few days of May, we can observe Matariki rise in the north-eastern horizon just before dawn. The first new moon following the rise of Matariki is the first day of the Maori New Year.

From 24 May to 25 June, Matariki will see Tauranga Moana come alive with a four-week programme of events. This year we will celebrate ‘Kai and Kites’, and the importance both play in Maori tradition and custom.

Matariki is a special time in the Maori calendar with a focus on festivity - at this time of year, food is plentiful, making it a time for singing, dancing and feasting. Discover the significance and history of Matariki by taking part in the 2017 programme of events, which is celebrating its 16th year in Tauranga. The numerous events offer a wonderful opportunity to come together and explore ways to observe the Maori New Year with whanau and friends.

Residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice with more than 25 Matariki-themed events, exhibitions and workshops across Tauranga Moana.

The four-week programme includes a variety of exhibitions, live performances, library lectures for adults and storytelling for little ones. Join one of the Incubator’s art workshops and demonstrations celebrating Maori artists and their art forms. Step outdoors and enjoy an early morning walk up Otanewainuku or Mauao, and learn about celestial navigation. Take the family along to the Te Puna i Rangiriri Trust’s Matariki marquee at the base of Mauao, or to Ferguson Park to watch some amazing kites fly high above. Head out on a two-day cultural training, or join EmployNZ in an interactive workshop for rangatahi (youth). There will be something for everyone, young or older. Things to learn, things to do, things to discover and things to inspire.

Find all event details and booking information at www.mymatariki.co.nz

Join us on Wednesday, 24 May at 5.30pm for the launch of Matariki at the Simpson Grierson Gallery (Creative Bay of Plenty, 95 Willow Street).