Cycling in dusk and dawn - Be Bright on your bike

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 10:23

Whether it is the preferred travel method to get to work or school, for recreation or to experience the region’s scenery, cycling is a fun, affordable and healthy way to travel; and a great way to travel all year round. With reduced daylight hours and autumn settling in, cyclists are urged to take extra care and keep safe by ensuring they and their bikes are visible on the roads.

To remind cyclists to put lights on their bikes, Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Travel Safe and NZ Police have started their annual Be Bright campaign. Checkpoints with Travel Safe staff assessing and providing reflective gear and lights to cyclists will be set up between 2 and 11 May from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Travel Safe Programme Leader Karen Smith said cyclists’ visibility to other road users, especially during times of low light and poor visibility, is essential to their safety.

"Using front and rear bike lights and wearing bright, reflective and high-visibility clothing are simple ways for cyclists to improve their visibility," said Ms Smith.

Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty's Be Bright campaign will involve checkpoints at high traffic spots where the Travel Safe team will assess cyclists’ reflective gear and lights. Riders who have adequate lights will be rewarded with safe reflective cycling gear such as backpack covers, cat eyes and ankle and arm bands. Cyclists who do not have adequate lights will be fitted with a set of lights.

ACC Workplaces and Toi Te Ora - Public Health Service will encourage workplaces to support active transport and physical activity through promotion of the "Be bright, Be safe, Be Seen - Safe cycling" campaign as part of their WorkWell programme.

NZ Police will do a follow-up campaign encouraging cyclists to be safe and be seen.

Cities, towns and regions around New Zealand, including Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, will focus on increasing cyclists’ awareness on how to improve their own and their bike’s visibility. The ‘Be Bright’ campaign for cyclists was launched in April 2017 to coincide with the end of daylight savings and will run until mid-June.

Be Bright checkpoints are set up between 4.30pm - 5.30pm:

Tuesday, 2 May: Harbour bridge, city centre side Wednesday, 3 May: Papamoa Beach Road near Sunrise Avenue Friday, 5 May: Turret Road Monday, 8 May: Chapel Street, bridge at Otumoetai end Tuesday, 9 May: Cameron Road by hospital Thursday, 11 May: Matapihi bridge