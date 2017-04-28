Autistic people have untapped potential in workplace

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 10:56

Autism and Agriculture is a world-first initiative that employs autistic adults with a high attention to detail in specialist animal care roles. Through a collaboration across the autism, pork and employment sectors, a pilot program has resulted in an on-boarding and support framework that has allowed SunPork Farms to place sixteen autistic adults into fully integrated, full or part-time employment, on our farms in Queensland and South Australia. This has been achieved via a supported housing or live-at-home model. Candidates now look forward to long and progressive careers in the agriculture sector.

The SunPork Group is an integrated agribusiness focused on pork production with operations across Australia and New Zealand. Our value chain includes pig genetics, pork production, pig processing, wholesaling, export, value-adding and retail businesses. The success of our Autism and Agriculture program has motivated SunPork to not only incorporate recruitment of autistic adults as an ongoing and critical component of the business, but to extend recruitment of autistic adults to other roles within our supply chain, and to start work with like-minded agribusinesses in Australia and overseas to foster recruitment in a wider range of livestock sectors.

As a group, SunPork has not established a "target" for recruitment of autistic adults as a proportion of our total of more than 1,000 staff. Instead, we see genuine benefit in the program for the candidates, our business and the animals who will be in their ultimate care. Based on current requirements within our farms and other operations, and the number of autistic candidates keen to take on these roles, we anticipate that through implementation of routine recruitment programs more than 3-4% of our workforce will be autistic within the next 18 months, with the number already exceeding 2%. Our autistic staff will be fully integrated with other members of our workforce, they will receive full pay for the work they undertake, and all salaries will be met by SunPork without external support or government subsidies.

The program has completely redesigned the traditional recruitment, selection and employment model for our business. Instead of providing a curriculum vitae and having an interview, candidates are invited to apply through a two-step recruitment process comprising a short online questionnaire for general candidate information followed by a multi-media submission - a video, photo with captions, or a short, written statement about their affinity with animals and suitability for the position.

Introduction to the workplace takes place over two days. The first day utilizes a "virtual piggery" set up in a training room to simulate a piggery environment. During this day candidates participate in information sessions and trials of key tasks related to occupational health and safety, biosecurity and animal care. The second day candidates attend a farm tour where they enter a piggery, usually for the first time, with the opportunity to participate in work activities, demonstrate their skills and find their interests. Selected candidates then take part in a two-week training and assessment period, where they are paid to learn on the job.

A comprehensive employer support program including staff and management workshops and training sessions to better understand autism, along with one-on-one mentoring, ensures optimal support for the autistic employees.

An evaluation of the Autism and Agriculture Pilot Program is currently being undertaken by Curtin University and will provide recommendations to the wider agriculture industry to extend the employment model and animal welfare strategy across Australia and the world.

While the outcomes of this program are significant for autistic adults, the impact of the innovation on SunPork Farms and the Australian pork industry may outweigh them. The program has made SunPork staff aware of autism and they are now focussed on what can be achieved with, and by, these staff rather than any accompanying impairment. Any trepidation they had about employing autistic adults has gone and many claim their own lives have been enriched from the experience. The employment process has resulted in replacement of existing work instructions and training resources for all staff as well as a significant improvement in some staff amenities. Communication within farms and the way managers relay their needs has been enhanced. Far from representing a charity exercise, this program has changed the entire company culture for the better and the enthusiasm for and pride in the program is permeating to other parts of the Australian pork industry.

I commend this program to any individual or company associated with the care of livestock. SunPork Farms would be happy to work with you to extend our learnings and ensure many others can benefit from employment of autistic adults in specialist animal care roles.