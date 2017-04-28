Hamilton river path update

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 11:16

Several of Hamilton’s riverside paths have been reopened following recent weather events and the high level of the Waikato River.

Hamilton City Council staff have checked and cleaned numerous paths through the city.

Sections of path which have been reopened are:

- St Andrews river path

- Munro’s walkway to Te Hikuwai gate

- Pine Beach

- Fairfield Esplanade

- Braithwaite Park

- Memorial Park

However, several paths remain closed due to silt and debris, the need for geotechnical assessment, or other work underway.

- They are:

- Parts of New Memorial Park

- Parts of Ferrybank

- Grantham St boat ramp

- Te Hikuwai

- Kirikiriroa Reserve

- Victoria on the River

- Matakanohi Reserve will also be closed today due to the continuing high level of the Waikato River.

Path users should be cautious and are urged to "share with care".