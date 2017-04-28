Name release - missing fisherman found at Wattle Bay on Monday night

|
Police can now release the name of the man found deceased at Wattle Bay on Monday night.
The man has been formally identified as missing fisherman, 52 year-old William Ruarangi, of Manurewa.
Mr Ruarangi went missing in the Manukau Heads last Wednesday, during a fishing trip with a family member.
Police and Victim Support are assisting the Ruarangi family.
