Name release - missing fisherman found at Wattle Bay on Monday night

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 11:20

Police can now release the name of the man found deceased at Wattle Bay on Monday night.

The man has been formally identified as missing fisherman, 52 year-old William Ruarangi, of Manurewa.

Mr Ruarangi went missing in the Manukau Heads last Wednesday, during a fishing trip with a family member.

Police and Victim Support are assisting the Ruarangi family.