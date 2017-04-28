Man identified after train incident at Puhinui Road Station yesterday

|
Police have identified the man who attempted to ride a moving flat deck train carriage at the Puhinui Road station yesterday.
The 23-year-old was transferred from Middlemore to Auckland Hospital yesterday after sustaining significant head injuries and is now reported to be a stable condition.
The man’s family have been notified.
- Senior Sergeant John Roberts
