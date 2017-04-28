Cardboard collection changes for small businesses

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 12:14

Dunedin streets will be tidier and contractors safer under a new service for collecting cardboard from central city businesses.

The Dunedin City Council currently runs a free cardboard collection service twice a week in the CBD and South Dunedin. However, following a review, from 1 May staff are introducing an improved service that keeps cardboard off the busiest sections of the main city streets.

DCC Solid Waste Manager Catherine Irvine says the service will be provided in two ways. Property owners, businesses and the DCC have been working together to identify off-street locations suitable for cardboard bin collection points. From May, there will be 24 ‘back of house’ collection points for businesses which have signed up to the service. Twenty three of these are in the CBD and one in South Dunedin.

"We are thrilled and grateful that so many landlords and business owners have gone out of their way to allow a shared recycling bin to be located on their property to be used by neighbouring businesses.

"We hope even more ‘back of house’ areas will be set up when people see the benefits of the service."

For other businesses that are not located close to a ‘back of house’ collection point, there will be 25 designated locations where appropriately bundled cardboard will be collected (20 in the CBD and five in South Dunedin). These designated locations are instead of having cardboard collected from directly outside business premises. Collections will still take place on Monday and Thursday evenings and a bronze marker at the kerb will show the location of the collection points.

This means cardboard will no longer be collected from the busiest sections of George, Princes and lower Stuart Streets, around the Octagon, on King Edward Street in South Dunedin or in areas where there is no marker.

Ms Irvine says the changes will mean streets look tidier and there will be fewer health and safety risks for contractors and the public.

For more details about the collection service visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/caa-collection.