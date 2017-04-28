Blockage on highway - SH25 Tairua, Coromandel Peninsula

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 12:31

Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 25 in Tairua, Coromandel Peninsula due to a blockage on the highway.

A truck has broken down on Main Road, Tairua south of Kauri Grove and is blocking one lane.

It is anticipated that the road will be blocked for some time as road crew teams work to remove the truck.

Motorists are asked to be patient and avoid travel in the area if at all possible.