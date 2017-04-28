Rolleston roading projects planned

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 13:18

Three new projects will soon get under way to improve roading connections to the Rolleston industrial zone.

Rolleston’s industrial zone is home to the Izone Southern Business Hub, one of New Zealand’s largest business parks, and two inland ports, MidlandPort and Metroport that have also recently been established within this area. MidlandPort is located in the new IPORT business area being developed by the Carter Group.

Traffic volumes in the Rolleston industrial area have increased by over 200% over the past 10 years.

The projects will cost a total of $1.9 million and have been developed by a Roading Strategy Group involving Selwyn District Council, the NZ Transport Agency, Port of Tauranga, Port of Lyttelton, KiwiRail, Izone and IPORT developers. The NZ Transport Agency will fund 51% of the cost of the projects, with the remaining cost funded through a mix of Council and developer funding. Three rail sidings have already been installed by KiwiRail in the industrial area to allow freight to be transported by rail from this area.

The first project to begin will be the widening of Jones Road. From Monday 1 May until mid-June, widening work will start on the road between Weedons Ross Road and Lyttelton Port Company’s Midland Port site. The road will remain open while work occurs, but may be reduced to one lane at times, with traffic delays likely at peak times. Maddisons Road is suggested as an alternative route at peak times.

A further stage of widening work on Jones Road will take place between MidlandPort and Hoskyns Road later in 2017, with the timing to be coordinated with IPORT road construction works.

The installation of traffic signals at the Hoskyns and Jones Road intersection is also planned. This intersection is becoming increasingly busy at peak times, and traffic flow is also affected by the nearby rail crossing on Hoskyns Road. The operation of existing traffic lights at the intersections of State Highway 1 with Hoskyns Road and Rolleston Drive will also be improved and coordinated with the rail crossing and new Hoskyns/Jones Road signals to improve traffic flows in this area. The new traffic signals at the Hoskyns/Jones Road intersection are planned to be installed by the end of 2017.

The other project planned is to widen Walkers Road between State Highway 1 and Two Chain Road. This upgrade will improve access to and from State Highway 1 to the southern areas of the industrial zone. It will also provide an improved alternative route to State Highway 1 for other heavy vehicles in the area including the nearby Road Metals quarry. This upgrade is planned for 2017.

Construction work on the Christchurch Southern Motorway extension began in November 2016. The extension, which starts just north of Rolleston, will provide an improved connection between Selwyn, Christchurch city and Lyttelton Port. The upgrade works on Jones Road is part of improving connectivity to a new motorway interchange currently being constructed on State Highway 1 at Weedons Ross Road.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says that NZ Transport Agency’s decision to provide funding assistance for these projects is great news for Selwyn. "This funding reflects the economic importance of the Rolleston industrial zone to Canterbury’s economy", he says.

Jim Harland, Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships, says it is good to see these links to the Rolleston Industrial Zone progressing and lining up with the Transport Agency’s Southern Motorway project. "Together these transport hubs and motorway connections will enable greater productivity, safety and efficiency for the wider region and local residents," Mr Harland says.

The Roading Strategy group will continue to work together to look at planning for longer term improvements that will cater for the growth of Rolleston.