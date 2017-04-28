Emergency accommodation opens in Tauranga

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 13:21

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is welcoming the opening of two whare by Te Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust to provide more emergency accommodation in Tauranga.

"I commend Te Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust for their enthusiasm, determination and commitment to provide safe and secure homes for whānau," says Mr Flavell.

"The Trust has intimate knowledge and understands the needs of whānau," he says.

The inspiration for the homes stemmed from a need to accommodate mothers and their children affected by partners who have been incarcerated.

The Trust secured funding of $80,000 through the Māori Housing Network, led by Te Puni Kōkiri, to help pay for the refurbishment of the two homes. Both the Ministry of Social Development and Tauranga City Council have also been significant contributors to the project.

"The Māori Housing Network has been working closely with communities and with other agencies to ensure we leverage all available opportunities for whānau from existing funding," says Mr Flavell.

The two whare became available for whānau to use in the first week of April. Whānau who occupy the homes receive a 12-week personalised wrap-around service designed to enable and support them into their own rental homes.