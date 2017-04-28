Search and rescue south of Whakatane

|
Police Search and Rescue, and Coastguard, are in attendance at the Whakatane River, responding to a report just before midday of a person in the water near the Peketahi Bridge.
Searches are being made on water and on land.
Police have spoken with a number of people as further inquiries continue.
An update will be provided when available.
