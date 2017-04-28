Paradox Street Food Festival and Tidal Stairs opening

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 16:38

Locals and visitors are making the most of the revamped waterfront and the eight new street art pieces on central city walls. Since the opening of Paradox: Tauranga Street Art Festival in March and the redeveloped tidal stairs earlier this month Tauranga’s city centre has been busy with people strolling through the streets on the hunt for street art or enjoying the new waterfront.

The tidal stairs will be celebrated with a family-friendly, free event featuring street food, a bomb competition and live music on Saturday, 6 May from 12noon until 5pm. Make a day of it and join in Tauranga’s 1st Official Bomb Competition, go for a dip at the new tidal stairs and indulge in some street food while the kids can paint or enjoy the playground and the Hairy Maclary sculptures.

1st Official Tauranga Bomb Comp Tauranga’s new tidal stairs and pier will see bombs off the pier at the 1st Official Tauranga Bomb Competition on Saturday, 6 May from 12noon. Participants get the chance to show their talent and win prizes, with Hads Te Huia from Bomblife New Zealand on the judging panel.

Everyone over 12 years of age who wants to take part in the competition is required to sign up by 5pm on Sunday, 30 April at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tga_bombcomp

To compete they will need good swimming skills and to get extra points, a great costume. Surf Lifesaving will be on site and educate about safe swimming on the day.

Afrofunk meets 80’s pop hits The Auckland based Afro-beat band Ijebu Pleasure Club are heading to Tauranga to perform their unique blend of Afrofunk style with hits from the 80’s at the Edgewater Fan on the waterfront.

Ijebu Pleasure Club's band leader, Ben McNicoll is looking forward to sharing their music with the people of Tauranga, and to check out Paradox: Tauranga Street Art Festival for themselves.

"We've been playing on tiny stages, in packed clubs and in outdoor concert series over summer around Auckland and now Tauranga is next," Ben said.

"We blend afrobeat classics from Fela Kuti, Ebo Taylor and others with 80's pop hits everyone remembers, and some that are perhaps best forgotten; songs by Bowie, Tina Turner, Wham, Lionel Richie, A-Ha and more.

"To play afrobeat properly you need a lot of musicians, as the style has many interlocking rhythm parts and big horn sections, so we're a large group. Often a dozen of us are on stage with drums and percussion, guitars, bass, keyboards, horns, trumpet, saxes, and trombone.

"It's a big impact on stage, and we've never failed to get the crowd up and dancing. Afrobeat music is infectious and you can't help but move to it. It's my musical happy place."

Acoustic stomp remixer of the old and new Josh Pow Music will add his very own style to the event. Josh started out on busking on the streets of Tauranga CBD and Mount Mainstreet, and quickly developed a good name for himself amongst the community.

Street food treats from all over the world Street food has become a major trend worldwide and visitors will have lots to try. There will be something for everyone with a range of local street food specialists adding a celebratory Kai Moana dish in honour of the new tidal stairs and enhanced access to water. Local favourites such a Banger Boys, Southern Fries and Tag Burger as well as smoothie specialists, Taco and Churro delights, NZ Crepe, and Mount Brewing Co will be open for business.

To round off the programme people can paint their own tag or stencil their own triangle, kids can get their faces painted and much more. The Paradox Inside exhibition at Tauranga Art Gallery will be open from 10am to 4.30pm and guided street art wall walks around town will be on offer.

The Strand from Devonport Road to Harrington Street and Wharf Street from Willow Street to The Strand will be closed from 9am to 8pm on Saturday, 6 May to ensure a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere at the event. The Strand and Wharf Street restaurants will be open, rounding off the day with food and drinks on offer. Both parking buildings (Elizabeth and Spring Street) will be open 24/7 and free on the day.

See www.taurangastreetartfestival.nz for further information.