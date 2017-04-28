Police urge people to be prepared when out in the bush

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 16:40

Hawkes Bay Police are asking hunters, trampers and bush walkers to remember to be prepared for unexpected situations following a number of search and rescue call outs this week.

At 7.30pm last night Police were notified that two women, aged 43 and 30, had not returned from a day walk in the lakes area of the Kaweka Ranges.

Concerned that the women may have suffered an injury and were not prepared for a night in the bush search and rescue teams began searching for them at 11pm last night, resulting in the pair being located at 7.45am this morning.

Both woman were tired, but otherwise in good spirits.

It’s the third search and rescue job that the combined LandSAR and Police team have attended this week.

"Fortunately overnight temperatures this week have been reasonable reducing the risk of hypothermia.

Had it been cold we may well have had a very different outcome" says Detective Senior Sergeant Martin James.

"Two of the three parties located this week were not adequately prepared for an overnight in the bush, but both made smart decisions to stay exactly where they were once darkness fell"

"It’s a very good idea to pack a survival bag when you’re heading out into the bush, even if you are only planning to be gone for a few hours"

"Essential things to have in your bag include a cigarette lighter, personal locator beacon, compass or GPS, whistle, map, extra food and a survival blanket"

"We also advise checking with DOC before you head out to check what the track conditions are like, especially coming into winter when days are shorter and conditions are likely to be not ideal".