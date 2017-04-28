Update on the Manawatu Gorge slip

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 16:49

The NZ Transport Agency says there has been good progress made on clearing the remaining, large slip on the Manawatu Gorge. Contractors will continue to work through the weekend.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says motorists can use the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road as alternative routes.

As traffic is going past Ashhurst Primary School, we will be installing electronic signage reminding drivers to take extra care as school starts back on Monday.

It’s still expected that the remaining slip, which is at the Woodville end of the gorge, will take approximately three weeks to clear, with a re-opening date of 18 May.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).