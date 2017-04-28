Adult Squad swimming sessions offered in Upper Hutt

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 16:55

H²O Xtream’s Wavebreakers Swim School will be trialling Adult Squad swimming sessions during School Term 2. The classes will run for 8 weeks on Wednesdays (beginning 3 May) from 7.30 - 8.30 pm.

The sessions are open to anyone over 16 years of age who can already swim a few lengths but want to improve their stroke technique and fitness.

"Our professionally qualified coaches will take you through drills designed to make your stroke more efficient, allowing you to swim longer, faster, and further," says Acting Team Leader of Aquatics, Rhiann Collins. "The Adult Squad sessions are the perfect addition to our current Wavebreakers Adult Learn to Swim Programme."

Wavebreakers Swim School offers options from the cautious beginner, taking their first plunge into the water, through to the more advanced swimmer, who wants to refine their technique. The lessons take swimmers through a progressive programme, teaching the basic fundamental skills of swimming such as balance, buoyancy, and propulsion. They build through to teaching more advanced techniques for optimal alignment with minimal effort.

For more information, visit the H²O Xtream website website:

h2oxtream.com/wavebreakers-swim-school/adult-swim-programmes/

Adult Squad Sessions

Date: Wednesdays, starting 3 May 2017

Time: 7.30 - 8.30 pm

Price: $88 for an 8-week course.