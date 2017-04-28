Incident in Invercargill

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 17:11

Our thoughts are with the family of Verity McLean and the other families who have been impacted by the fatal shooting in Invercargill on Tuesday night.

This is an extremely tragic event which has shocked the community, as well as Invercargill police staff.

Today I have been in Invercargill to meet with the investigation team and other police staff who have been involved. They include the first responders who faced a particularly difficult and traumatic situation on Tuesday night, plus those working to support the three families involved. I thanked them for their dedication and professionalism, and the support which has been provided to the victim’s families. I would also like to acknowledge Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander, and Inspector Mike Bowman, Acting Area Commander Southland, for their leadership in Invercargill this week.

Invercargill police have been particularly touched by the support they have received from their local community. I expressed my appreciation for this to Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt and Southland District Mayor Gary Tong who I also met with today.

- Commissioner Mike Bush