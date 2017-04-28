Pink Ribbon Breakfast month starts in May

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 17:16

May 1 is the first day of Pink Ribbon Breakfast month - over the course of the month, more than 3000 Kiwis will invite their friends or colleagues for breakfast, to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Breakfasts will be held from the Far North to Southland, in humble kitchens and posh hotels, with just a few friends or more than 100 guests coming together. Breast Cancer Foundation hopes to top last year’s total of over 3200 breakfasts across New Zealand, which were attended by 90,000 people and raised $1.7 million.

Celebrity cook and author Nadia Lim, who has fronted this year’s campaign, said she is delighted by the response so far but urges even more people to get involved.

"Having recently met some incredibly inspiring women who’ve survived breast cancer, I’m even more motivated to help raise funds that will save lives," Nadia said. "I encourage everyone to get involved, hopefully inspired by some of the recipes I’ve developed especially for Pink Ribbon Breakfast!"

She has released a scrumptious recipe for Pear Tart (attached) as a taster of the six exclusive recipes that hosts will receive when they sign up at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Proceeds from this year’s Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards breast cancer research, with a focus on support for clinical trials, immunotherapies, preventing the spread of cancer, improved clinical practice for better patient outcomes, and treatments for advanced breast cancer. They will also help provide breast awareness education as well as support for patients.

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ), said funds raised will help BCFNZ push for new frontiers in early detection, treatment and support.

With more than 3000 Kiwis diagnosed and 600 a year still dying of breast cancer, New Zealand doctors and researchers have a vital role to play. BCFNZ helps fund clinical trials and studies, as well as the development of new medicines here in New Zealand.

BCFNZ also funds breast cancer patient registers in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch, tracking patient treatment and outcomes to monitor treatment effectiveness and identify inequalities of access or care.

"We want Kiwi women to have the best possible treatment," said Evangelia Henderson. "So, please, host a breakfast - your help will make a real difference."

For more information, or to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

If you would like to interview a Pink Ribbon Breakfast host or breast cancer survivor in your area, please contact Glenda Kane from Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: 09 304 1227 / 027 686 9889 or glendak@nzbcf.org.nz / www.nzbcf.org.n