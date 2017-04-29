Fatal quad bike crash in Waimate

|
Canterbury Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in Waimate just before midnight.
A man has died following a quad bike crash at junction of Hakataramea Highway and Shearers Hill Road.
Police are in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.
Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash.
