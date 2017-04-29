Police name SH5 crash victim

Saturday, 29 April, 2017 - 08:01

Police can now name the man who died following a crash on State Highway 5, near the Te Haroto summit, on Thursday afternoon.

He was 33-year-old Logan Griffith, from Taupo.

Police would like to extend their condolences to Mr Griffith's family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the single vehicle crash is ongoing.