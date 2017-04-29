Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

|
At approximately 9:30pm last night a pedestrian was struck by a car near the intersection of Tucker and Nelson Roads, Makauri, Gisborne.
The pedestrian, a woman in her mid-twenties, received critical injuries and was transported to Gisborne Hospital.
She was then transferred to Waikato Hospital early this morning and unfortunately has died since.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
