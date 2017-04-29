Body recovered from Whakatane River

Saturday, 29 April, 2017 - 12:15

Police have recovered the body of a 83-year-old female from the Whakatane River near Peketahi.

The body was located at 9:00am while Police were searching the shoreline area following reports of someone being seen in the water yesterday around midday.

Enquiries are continuing to establish how the woman came to be in the water.

Police know the woman’s identity and are in the process of notifying next of kin.