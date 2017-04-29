Two Strike players celebrate $100,000 win

Saturday, 29 April, 2017 - 21:38

Two Strike players from Auckland and Christchurch will popping open the champagne after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Highway Supermart in Auckland and Northlands Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Powerball rolled over this evening and will be $12 million on Wednesday. Lotto was also not struck tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Lotto New Zealand’s Mother’s Day promotion begins tomorrow. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 30 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 13 May are in the draw to win 50 extra prizes, including 5x Audi A1 cars, 5x $20,000 travel prizes, 20x $10,000 shopping prizes and 20x prizes of $10,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.