Search and rescue operation under way for two fishermen in Nelson

Saturday, 29 April, 2017 - 22:30

A search and rescue operation is under way for two men who have failed to return from a fishing trip in Delaware Bay, Nelson, today.

The men, who are in their 50s and 60s, left Delaware Bay in a 14ft-long aluminium pontoon dinghy, which has a windscreen, at around 8am on Saturday 29 April.

They were expected to return between 1pm and 2pm but have not been heard from since.

Vessels from Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson are searching for the men using lights and radar.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the men on the water between Delaware Bay and Cape Soucis today to contact Sergeant Steve Savage on 03 546 3840.