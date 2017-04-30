Police seek information following fatal crash in Hastings yesterday

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 08:51

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred on York Road, Hastings yesterday morning.

Two vehicles have collided around 11:00am yesterday and the driver of a west bound vehicle has died at the scene.

The second vehicle involved, travelling in the opposite direction, did not stop.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the second vehicle, which is described as being possibly dark green and from the 1990’s.

The vehicle could be a Honda Accord and is described as being in a rough condition.

We understand the driver has been following a silver vehicle from Flaxmere Avenue and Whitby Crescent area prior to this.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hastings Police on 06 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.