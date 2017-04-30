Police name victim of SH 36 crash

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 07:21

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on SH 36 (Tauranga Direct Road) on Monday 24 April.

He was Nelson Hei Hei, 63, from Rotorua.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Hei Hei.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.