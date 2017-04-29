Fishermen missing in Nelson waters found safe and well

|
The two fishermen reported missing in Nelson have been found safe and well in waters between Kokorua and Cape Soucis.
Police would like to thank Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson who helped locate the men and their boat during the search and rescue operation.
