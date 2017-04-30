Back to school road safety in Southland

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 11:00

School is back tomorrow and Southland Police are asking drivers to keep an eye on their speed with children returning for the new term.

Constable Jason Gordon says their message is simple; please slow down!

"We’re reminding people to slow down and stay alert to ensure our young people get to and from school safely, he said.

"Historically, we have seen an increase in crashes and 'near misses' over this period so we’ll be actively patrolling school zones and paying particular attention to speed."

There will be a 4km/h tolerance in place in school zones (250m either side of a school boundary) and this will be strictly enforced.

"The speed limits are reduced to give children a better chance of surviving if something goes wrong," says Constable Gordon.

"If you’re driving the kids to school, please make sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt and that they’re properly fitted."

Drivers are also reminded to be alert and avoid distraction.

"That means putting your cell phone out of reach to avoid temptation, not turning around to speak to kids in the back seat, and watching out for others on bikes or crossing the roads.

"Please make sure you are doing your part in keeping our kids safe by driving to the conditions, reducing your speed and staying alert."