Single digit afternoon temperatures in lower South Island

It's not a very warm day in exposed parts of the South Island with single digit temperatures, or below teen, in many places this afternoon.
Dunedin is hovering around 7 or 8 degrees, Ashburton 9 and Christchurch 10.
Invercargill has 9 degrees while Queenstown has 7, Gore has 8.
Some inland more exposed areas are below 5 degrees,
The North Island is considerably warmer - but the southerly spreads into more places in the North tonight and across Monday.
- WeatherWatch.co.nz with temperatures by Wunderground
