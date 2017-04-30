Single digit afternoon temperatures in lower South Island

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 13:44

It's not a very warm day in exposed parts of the South Island with single digit temperatures, or below teen, in many places this afternoon.

Dunedin is hovering around 7 or 8 degrees, Ashburton 9 and Christchurch 10.

Invercargill has 9 degrees while Queenstown has 7, Gore has 8.

Some inland more exposed areas are below 5 degrees,

The North Island is considerably warmer - but the southerly spreads into more places in the North tonight and across Monday.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz with temperatures by Wunderground