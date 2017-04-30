Manawatu Gorge slips - update

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 16:41

The NZ Transport Agency says that work will resume tomorrow (Monday) on clearing the large slip in the Manawatu Gorge, after overnight rain meant work could not be carried out today.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says contractors made good progress yesterday and the re-opening date of the gorge road, remains 18 May.

Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road are alternative routes for motorists.

Drivers are being reminded by electronic signage to take extra care as they drive through Ashhurst, with school starting back tomorrow.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).