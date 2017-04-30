Marine Drive closed in Eastbourne due to wild weather

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 22:11

High winds and rain in Wellington tonight have forced the closure of Marine Drive in Lower Hutt.

The wind has been whipping up waves that have been crashing over the road and leaving behind logs and debris on the road surface.

For anyone heading towards Eastbourne, access to Marine Drive is now closed from Point Howard.

Anyone who's already in Eastbourne is urged to avoid travel on Marine Drive where possible.

In an emergency, people are advised to call 111.

If you do have to go out tonight, please take extra care on the roads, including watching your speed and driving to the conditions.