Police name man who died in crash near Pirongia

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 21:10

Police can now name the man who died when his motorbike was in a collision with a van near Pirongia, Waikato, at around 3.20pm on Saturday 29 April.

He was 38-year-old Heath Taylor, from Otorohanga.

Police offer their sympathies to Mr Taylor's loved ones.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.