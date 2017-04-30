Police name man who died in crash near Pirongia

|
Police can now name the man who died when his motorbike was in a collision with a van near Pirongia, Waikato, at around 3.20pm on Saturday 29 April.
He was 38-year-old Heath Taylor, from Otorohanga.
Police offer their sympathies to Mr Taylor's loved ones.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
