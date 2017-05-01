Student Volunteer Week recognises effort and achievements

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 08:17

Student Volunteer Week 2017 (SVW2017) commences today, providing an opportunity to recognise our national student volunteer effort and achievements.

Student Volunteer Week is a national campaign organised by Volunteering New Zealand which recognises the thousands of students, educational institutions, and community organisations growing the social capital of New Zealand.

The diverse range of events listed on www.studentvolunteerweek.nz include award ceremonies creative and quirky celebration events, and student-led community activities including outdoor beautification and clean-ups. Universities and volunteer centres throughout New Zealand will give students an opportunity to make a match with organisations who seek their help.

Student volunteers’ motivation is an area of interest to Professor Karen Smith at the School of Management, Victoria University of Wellington. In research Smith carried out a few years ago, she found "most important [to student motivation] was that they felt it was important to help others and work for causes that were important to them," Smith said. Also important was that "they can see that volunteering can give them a new perspective and that it provides an opportunity to learn new things," Smith says.

Many tertiary institutions already do a lot to help students get involved with charity and volunteer work. For many students, these efforts aligned with their social objectives, and are a highlight of university life, allowing them to have fun while engaging in important causes.

"Encouraging students to volunteer in their communities is an excellent way to develop their leadership skills and increase their chances of employment" says Volunteering New Zealand Chief Executive, Scott Miller.

To find out more about the breadth and depth of student volunteering going on across our communities, or to list your own event, check out www.studentvolunteerweek.nz.

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of national volunteer-involving organisations that have a commitment to volunteering. Their mission is to maximise the impact of volunteering in our communities. www.volunteeringnz.org.nz.