Knit one, purl one, love one

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 09:06

"I woke up one Tuesday morning and thought ‘What can I do to help today?’"

Tyla-Jaide Jones, is only four months into her Midwifery degree and already she’s helping mothers and babies.

When Tyla-Jaide visited Dunedin’s Queen Mary Maternity Hospital with her classmates, she learned that the ward always needs knitted baby clothing, so she decided to help.

Tyla-Jaide contacted retirement homes in Dunedin, and asked if anyone would be prepared to knit for a good cause.

"Their response was amazing! I went down that afternoon - Tuesdays is craft day at Summerset - and met with some women who told me what they needed. I went straight out and bought the yarn, photocopied some patterns, and dropped them all back."

The result, dozens of booties, singlets and hats for the newest residents in Dunedin.

"I learnt to knit with my great grandmother when I was young, but I’m not good enough to do any of these patterns! So I thought I’d better enlist some master-knitters. It’s a really nice connection, between the elderly women, the mothers and their babies."

Tyla-Jaide is meeting a group of the keen knitters on Friday May 5 at 2:00pm to present their knitted items to Queen Mary Hospital. The date was chosen deliberately … it’s International Midwives Day!