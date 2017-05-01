Watch for school children on our roads this week- Jacqui Dean

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 09:15

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean is urging drivers around Otago to take extra care this week as children around the region return to school for term two.

"I'd like to encourage drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for young people on the roads.

"Particularly in rural areas, where children will be using school buses on busy highways, it's crucial that drivers slow down and keep their eyes on the road.

"Police around the region say that they have seen an increase in crashes and near misses at this time of year in the past and so they will be out and about actively patrolling school zones with a focus on speed this week.

"There will be a 4km/h tolerance in place in school zones (250m either side of a school boundary) and police say this will be strictly enforced.

"It's easy to be distracted, particularly if you have children travelling with you in your own car, but we want to see everyone getting to and from school safely this week, so I'd encourage drivers to be vigilant."