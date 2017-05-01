Police investigating fatal house fire in Tirau

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police were called just after 3:30am this morning following the fire at a residential address on Little Street.
One person has died at the scene.
A scene guard is in place and a scene examination is due to take place this morning.
CIB will be making enquiries in conjunction with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.