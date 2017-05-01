Ultimate secondary school building competition returns

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 09:45

It’s tools at the ready for secondary school students across the country as building kicks off today in the annual BCITO Build-Ability Challenge.

The Challenge is a key part of the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation’s strategy to attract new apprentices and demonstrate the opportunities of a career in the trades.

Teams from 15 secondary schools have designed and planned their projects and now have just 19 weeks to build the project of their choice.

The competition will put their building skills to the test and give them an idea of what it’s like to work in the construction industry. Students are also able to earn unit and achievement standards towards their BCATS National Certificates - giving them a head start on their construction training.

Throughout the challenge, students must consider how their project will make a difference to their community. At the end of the challenge, students will donate their projects to their school or an organisation of their choice.

Expert judges and online public voting will select the winners, who will be announced in September.

To find out more, follow the students’ journey and to vote for your favourite visit www.buildability.co.nz

The schools competing in the 2017 BCITO Build-Ability Challenge are:

Aotea College

Marlborough Boys' College

Rodney College

Feilding High School

Mercury Bay Area School

St Thomas of Canterbury College

Forest View High School

Ngaruawahia High School

Te Kauwhata College

Hamilton Boys High School

Otahuhu College

Waiuku College

Howick College

Rangitikei College

Whanganui City College